A New Mali-400 Open-Source Graphics Driver Is In Development
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 June 2017 at 06:19 AM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE --
An open-source contributor has begun working on a new open-source driver for the ARM Mali-400 GPU.

Qiang Yu, who appears to still works for AMD, has begun working on an open-source Mali-400 graphics driver. So far this Mesa Gallium3D driver can run a simple OpenGL triangle draw application while he's now working on the shader compiler bits.

This new Mali-400 Gallium3D driver isn't based directly on the past work of Luc Verhaegen's Lima driver but is reusing the hardware information learned from the past efforts and its hilbert render curve algorithm. This new driver consists of the Gallium3D driver, the libdrm support, and a new kernel DRM driver.

This new driver was announced a few days ago on the Lima IRC channel. This Mali-400 OpenGL driver in development can be found via GitHub. It will be interesting to see where this new Mali-400 open-source driver leads and if it ends up advancing enough by this developer to eventually see it mainlined in the future.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
MSI DS502 USB Gaming Headset Works On Linux
New Libre-Focused ARM Board Aims To Compete With Raspberry Pi 3, Offers 4K
Quick Reminder For The 2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Raspberry Pi VC4 Driver Working To Reduce Overhead, Android Native Fence Support
XPad Updates, Google Rose Touchpad Support Heading To Linux 4.13
Purism Librem 13 / 15 Laptops Hit GA Status
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
Ubuntu 17.10 Proceeding With Transition From LightDM To GDM
EXT4 Is Working On A "Large Directory" Option, Parallel Discards
Witcher 2 & Rocket League Get Fixed Up With Mesa 17.2 Git On RadeonSI