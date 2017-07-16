Mageia 6 Officially Released, Now Defaults To GRUB 2 & KDE Plasma 5

The Mageia Linux distribution derived from Mandriva and its lineage back to Mandrake is now out with their long-awaited Version 6 release.
Mageia 6 is the project's first major update in more than two years since the Mageia 5 debut in June of 2015. As such, there is a wealth of package updates and other improvements in the long and drawn out release cycle for Mageia 6.
Mageia 6 features the KDE Plasma 5 desktop in finally replacing the KDE SC 4 environment, DNF is used as the new package manager, there is now support for Fedora COPR and openSUSE Build Service third-party packages, new icon themes, successful integration of the ARM port, GRUB2 is the default bootloader, and more.
Some versions worth noting are Plasma 6 using the Linux 4.9.35 LTS kernel, systemd 230, X.Org Server 1.19.3, Mesa 17.1.4, KDE Plasma 5.8.7 LTS, Firefox 52.2, and LibreOffice 5.3.4.2.
More details on Mageia 6.0 via this morning's release announcement.
