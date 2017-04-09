Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver On Linux 4.12 Gets 4K Support For Newer Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 April 2017 at 09:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
With this weekend being the deadline for submitting new feature material to DRM-Next for in turn landing to Linux 4.12, Rob Clark has sent in the MSM DRM updates.

Most notable to this Freedreno's MSM driver work for Linux 4.12 are changes to allow for 4K (3840 x 2160) display support on newer Qualcomm hardware. Changes to this KMS driver were needed for allowing modern Qualcomm hardware to allow for mode-setting and display at the 4K resolution.

The MSM driver is also now making use of OPP (Operating Performance Points) and there is more prep work towards supporting per-process page-tables.

More details via this pull request. Rob continues doing great work on MSM/Freedreno and great to see Qualcomm's QuIC continuing their patches to this open-source DRM/KMS driver.
