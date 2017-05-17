MSI's Latest BIOS Updates Working Well For Ryzen
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 May 2017 at 02:15 PM EDT. 5 Comments
It's been a few weeks since last trying out the latest BIOS updates on my two AMD Ryzen Linux systems, but the latest releases on these MSI motherboards are indeed an improvement.

In late March is when AMD made improvements to DDR4 memory for the X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM, which has been my mine Ryzen test-bed paired with the Ryzen 7 1800X processor. While I was able to get up to DDR4-2933MHz with that March BIOS update, I wasn't able to successfully enable the AMP memory profile to push the Corsair DDR4 DIMMs to their rated DDR4-3200MHz frequency.


Fortunately, with the v1.6 BIOS update now available for the X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM, I was able to hit DDR4-3200MHz with the Ryzen 7 1800X! Finally this system was playing happy with memory at or above 3GHz.

I ran various benchmarks of the older BIOS, the newer BIOS, and then the newer BIOS at the new maximum frequency via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. This updated BIOS doesn't yet have the new AGESA code rumored to enhance the Ryzen CPU performance.

Meanwhile, with the MSI B350 TOMAHAWK board paired with the Ryzen 7 1700, it too has been working nicer with its latest BIOS. When moving to the v1.5 BIOS, the Corsair DDR4-3000 modules were indeed successfully POSTing now when enabling the AMP mode although the listed frequency is DDR4-2933MHz. Like the X370 board, with these newer BIOS releases the POSTing process is a heck of a lot quicker than before.

I ran some quick B350 TOMAHAWK updated tests via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.

Overall, each Ryzen motherboard BIOS update does appear to be getting better... Will have some more Linux benchmarks shortly from the Ryzen 7 1800X at DDR4-3200.
