For fans of MPV as the media player forked from MPlayer/MPlayer2, a new release was tagged this weekend.
MPV 0.25.0 is the new release and it has a couple features to point out. Some of the prominent work for MPV 0.25 includes disabling by default some DVD/CD playback features and also relicenses a number of components under the LGPL.
MPV has been working on re-licensing their code from GPLv2 to LGPLv2.1 or later. They are pursuing this to allow MPV to be used in non-GPL applications, allowing the host application to link to libmpv directly and run in the same process for using its OpenGL context, GPL-incompatible dependencies, greater freedom for library users, and more. Some upstream MPlayer developers have also been working on this re-licensing effort. Details on the relicensing situation here.
MPV 0.25 also adds DVB-T2 support, initial macOS Touch Bar support, an experimental VDPAU GLX back-end was added, the OpenGL output prefers X11 backends over Wayland, and various fixes and more. One of the fixes includes Wayland now correctly mapping mouse buttons.
More details via GitHub.
