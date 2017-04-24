MPV 0.25 Media Player Released With Numerous Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 24 April 2017 at 06:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
For fans of MPV as the media player forked from MPlayer/MPlayer2, a new release was tagged this weekend.

MPV 0.25.0 is the new release and it has a couple features to point out. Some of the prominent work for MPV 0.25 includes disabling by default some DVD/CD playback features and also relicenses a number of components under the LGPL.

MPV has been working on re-licensing their code from GPLv2 to LGPLv2.1 or later. They are pursuing this to allow MPV to be used in non-GPL applications, allowing the host application to link to libmpv directly and run in the same process for using its OpenGL context, GPL-incompatible dependencies, greater freedom for library users, and more. Some upstream MPlayer developers have also been working on this re-licensing effort. Details on the relicensing situation here.

MPV 0.25 also adds DVB-T2 support, initial macOS Touch Bar support, an experimental VDPAU GLX back-end was added, the OpenGL output prefers X11 backends over Wayland, and various fixes and more. One of the fixes includes Wayland now correctly mapping mouse buttons.

More details via GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
FFmpeg 3.3 Brings Native Opus Encoder, Support For Spherical Videos
Kodi Is Getting A Proper Netflix Plugin
MPV 0.24 Media Player Adds Experimental Stream Recording, X11 Pseudo HiDPI Scaling
Kodi 17 Released With New Default Skin, Better Live TV Support
AV1 Is Making Progress As A Royalty-Free Video Codec Based Off VP9
MythTV 0.28.1 Released
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful