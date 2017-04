For fans of MPV as the media player forked from MPlayer/MPlayer2, a new release was tagged this weekend.MPV 0.25.0 is the new release and it has a couple features to point out. Some of the prominent work for MPV 0.25 includes disabling by default some DVD/CD playback features and also relicenses a number of components under the LGPL.MPV has been working on re-licensing their code from GPLv2 to LGPLv2.1 or later. They are pursuing this to allow MPV to be used in non-GPL applications, allowing the host application to link to libmpv directly and run in the same process for using its OpenGL context, GPL-incompatible dependencies, greater freedom for library users, and more. Some upstream MPlayer developers have also been working on this re-licensing effort. Details on the relicensing situation here MPV 0.25 also adds DVB-T2 support, initial macOS Touch Bar support, an experimental VDPAU GLX back-end was added, the OpenGL output prefers X11 backends over Wayland, and various fixes and more. One of the fixes includes Wayland now correctly mapping mouse buttons.More details via GitHub