AMD Patches MJPEG Decoding For VA-API Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 August 2017 at 05:18 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Leo Liu of AMD is out today with another series if video/multimedia related patches for the open-source Radeon Linux graphics driver stack.

Leo's latest work in the Mesa multimedia space is on exposing MJPEG decoding support through the VA-API Gallium3D state tracker. Of course, it's also hooked up into the Radeon UVD code to support the MJPEG decoding.

These 20 MJPEG VA-API patches for Mesa allow for 420(NV12) and 422(YUYV) format coverage. This support comes in at just over 400 lines of new Mesa code.

Those interested in GPU-based MJPEG decoding via VA-API for Radeon hardware can find the patches on Mesa-dev.
