MIPI I3C Sensor Interface Specification Released

The MIPI Alliance this week announced the release of the I3C Sensor Interface specification, the Improved Inter-Integrated Circuit, and successor to the long-standing I2C.I3C aims to be a unified specification that combines the best from I2C, SPI, and UART. I3C is also designed to address the needs of the IoT market while still focusing upon being the chip-to-chip interface for connecting all sensors in a device to its application processor. I3C still makes use of a two-wire design and supports clock rates up to 12.5MHz. I3C is backed by Intel, Google, AMD, Mediatek, and many other companies.Those wishing to learn more about the I3C Improved Inter-Integrated Circuit sensor interface can visit the MIPI Alliance to learn more.