MIPI I3C Sensor Interface Specification Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 January 2017 at 06:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The MIPI Alliance this week announced the release of the I3C Sensor Interface specification, the Improved Inter-Integrated Circuit, and successor to the long-standing I2C.

I3C aims to be a unified specification that combines the best from I2C, SPI, and UART. I3C is also designed to address the needs of the IoT market while still focusing upon being the chip-to-chip interface for connecting all sensors in a device to its application processor. I3C still makes use of a two-wire design and supports clock rates up to 12.5MHz. I3C is backed by Intel, Google, AMD, Mediatek, and many other companies.

Those wishing to learn more about the I3C Improved Inter-Integrated Circuit sensor interface can visit the MIPI Alliance to learn more.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
OpenSUSE Tablet Project Fails, Less Than $7k In Orders
The MSI C236A Workstation Motherboard Continues Working Out Great For Skylake Xeons
PlayStation 4 Running Linux Can Now Use AMDGPU-PRO With Vulkan
Linux 4.10's ath9k Driver Should Have Lower Latency & Less Bufferbloat
The State Of TPM2 Support On Linux, Better Support Coming
The Top NVIDIA vs. AMD/Radeon Linux News Of 2016
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
Linux Marketshare Up To 3% According To One Popular Website
Steam Linux Client Beta Adds Idle Detection, Updated Vulkan Loader & More
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster