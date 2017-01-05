MIPI I3C Sensor Interface Specification Released

The MIPI Alliance this week announced the release of the I3C Sensor Interface specification, the Improved Inter-Integrated Circuit, and successor to the long-standing I2C.
I3C aims to be a unified specification that combines the best from I2C, SPI, and UART. I3C is also designed to address the needs of the IoT market while still focusing upon being the chip-to-chip interface for connecting all sensors in a device to its application processor. I3C still makes use of a two-wire design and supports clock rates up to 12.5MHz. I3C is backed by Intel, Google, AMD, Mediatek, and many other companies.
Those wishing to learn more about the I3C Improved Inter-Integrated Circuit sensor interface can visit the MIPI Alliance to learn more.
