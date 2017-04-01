The release of MINIX 3.4 is inching closer with the availability now of its sixth release candidate.
MINIX 3.4 will be the first update since MINIX 3.3 in 2014. We've been seeing release candidates now of MINIX 3.4 for the past year but it appears the final release is getting closer. MINIX for the uninitiated is a Unix-like microkernel-based OS started by Andrew Tanenbaum.
I have yet to find an overview of the changes for MINIX 3.4, but in digging through their Git repository, there is obviously a lot of continued work on their microkernel as well as their NetBSD user-land.
Those wishing to download MINIX 3.4 RC6 can find the new test images here.
