MATE Developers Are Considering Mir-Over-Wayland

MATE developer Martin Wimpress has shared that they are talking to Mir developers about how Mir could be used as a Wayland compositor.Wimpress is among those gathered this week at a Snappy Sprint in Canonical's London office. There they are discussing about better Flatpak/Snap integration, extending GNOME Software, and more. But what's perhaps most interesting is MATE developers eyeing Mir.He had posted that they are eyeing potentially using Mir as a Wayland compositor for this GNOME 2 forked desktop environment.While MATE has seen porting to GTK3, which does offer toolkit compatibility with Wayland, they still need a Wayland compositor unless they were to reuse GNOME's Mutter or the like. MATE developers are hoping the use of Mir could jump-start their effort. Wimpress had commented, "The rumors of Mir's death are greatly exaggerated. MATE is a very small team, with extremely constrained time. Implementing Wayland directly is, at our current development velocity, several years away IMO. If Mir could provide us a fast path to supporting Wayland we (and possibly other desktops without Wayland support) should explore it....Using Mir as the Wayland compositor, while still a chunk of work, is considerably less work."Following Canonical's decision to abandon Unity 8 development and move to GNOME Shell with Wayland, the remaining Mir developers ( several were let go ) have been pleading the case for Mir with Wayland client support and " why Mir ". It looks like so far the MATE folks may be the only ones biting for potentially making use of Mir in their future desktop stack.