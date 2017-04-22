Lumina Desktop Gets Its Own Media Player

There's now yet another open-source media player, but this time focused on the BSD-focused Qt-powered Lumina Desktop Environment.
Lumina Media Player is one of the new additions for the upcoming Lumina 1.3. Lumina Media Player's UI is quite simple so far and allows playing of local audio/video files along with basic audio streaming -- currently implemented for Pandora.
Here is how they describe lumina-mediaplayer's intent:
The primary focus for this utility is to let the user quickly set up their “playlist” or stream and then hide the utility. In this way, lumina-mediaplayer doesn’t distract the user from whatever they are trying to accomplish. It is definitely not trying to be a flashy “do anything” multimedia player, since there are plenty of those already available for download. As such it requires very few system resources and also associates with a system tray icon so that it can be “closed” to the tray for truly minimal distraction. However, the system tray icon can also be set to provide notifications to the user when Pandora changes songs or the local playlist moves to the next item, ifdesired.
Those wishing to learn more about the Lumina Media Player can do so via Lumina-Desktop.org.
