Lumina 1.2 Desktop Environment Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 3 January 2017 at 05:59 PM EST. 1 Comment
BSD --
A new release of Lumina is now available to ring in 2017, the BSD-first Qt-powered open-source desktop environment.

With today's Lumina 1.2 desktop environment, the libLuminaUtils.so library is no longer used/needed, the internal Lumina Theme engine has been separated from all utilities, there are new panel and menu plug-ins and a new Lumina Archiver utility as a Qt5 front to Tar. The new plug-ins are an audio player, JSON menu, and a lock desktop menu plugin for locking the current session.

Great to see the low-level code improvements for Lumina 1.2 in reducing the library dependencies plus a wide range of other minor changes to the desktop itself and its utilities. Lumina is continuing with being the only desktop option to be offered by the FreeBSD-based TrueOS while it continues to be packaged for various BSDs and Linux distributions.

Those wishing to learn more about Lumina 1.2.0 can do so at Lumina-Desktop.org.
