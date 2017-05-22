Some Logitech Hardware Can Now Be Flashed Under Linux With Fwupd

Richard Hughes of Red Hat has managed to support firmware updating of Logitech devices under Linux with fwupd.
Following the MouseJack vulnerability that allows effectively taking over devices wirelessly with vulnerable Logitech firmware (as well as devices from other brands), Richard Hughes managed to get Logitech to provide documentation concerning the firmware flashing and has added support to Fwupd.
Rather than needing to boot into Windows to update your Logitech firmware, it can now be done under Linux with an updated fwupd and using their testing channel for obtaining the Logitech firmware images. This new Logitech firmware updating with fwupd matches the behavior of the Windows update tool and is much superior to previous reverse-engineering attempts.
Those with Logitech Unifying devices with out-of-date firmware can learn more about the update procedures via Hughes' blog.
12 Comments