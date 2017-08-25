Linux Turns 26 Years Old

Today is the day most commonly associated as the birthday of Linux. Happy 26th birthday Linux!
It was on 25 August 1991 when Linus Torvalds sent out this iconic email and would go on to change the world:
Hello everybody out there using minix-
I'm doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won't be big and professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones. This has been brewing since april, and is starting to get ready. I'd like any feedback on things people like/dislike in minix; as my OS resembles it somewhat (same physical layout of the file-sytem due to practical reasons)among other things.
I've currently ported bash (1.08) an gcc (1.40), and things seem to work. This implies that i'll get something practical within a few months, and I'd like to know what features most people want. Any suggestions are welcome, but I won't promise I'll implement them :-)
But it wasn't until 17 September 1991 when he did his first source release or 5 October 1991 when he issued a call for contributors. But regardless, 25 August is tend to be considered the birthday/anniversary of Linux.
26 years later, Linux 4.13 is right around the corner and the code-base has grown to well over 20 million lines of code.
