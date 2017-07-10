Complementing last week's 2017 Linux Laptop Survey results, here are some complementary numbers you may be interested in that are collected by OpenBenchmarking.org based on Phoronix Test Suite activity.
For those wondering the most popular operating systems used on PTS/OpenBenchmarking.org over the past month:
1. Ubuntu 16.04
2. Ubuntu 17.04
3. Debian GNU
4. Arch rolling
5. Debian 8.8
6. Ubuntu 14.04
7. Fedora 25
8. Debian 9.0
9. Arch Linux
10. Raspbian 8.0
No really big surprises there, a lot of coverage obviously from the enterprise/LTS-grade distributions. Here's how the OS vendor showdown looks over the trailing 24 months:
With Ubuntu Linux usually representing around 60% of the benchmarking base followed by a collection of the smaller distributions representing up to 20% of the user-base as well as Debian, CentOS, and others maintaining their spots.
EXT4 meanwhile is used by around 80% of the users. Though in June it seems there was a big uptick in benchmarks being uploaded from OverlayFS usage. At the moment, these results aren't limited to one per IP address, so organizations uploading their results automatically from a lot of systems have the potential to yield greater influence. Following EXT4, it's generally XFS and then Btrfs for the next most used file-systems.
The most common GPUs tested over the past month include:
1. Intel HD 4600
2. Matrox s G200eR2
3. eVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950
4. Intel HD 630
5. Sapphire AMD Radeon R9 Fury
6. LLVMpipe
7. MSI AMD Radeon RX 470
8. Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 470
9. Cirrus Logic GD 5446
10. VMware SVGA II
Obviously a lot of server/virtual GPUs due to the high number of enterprise/workstation users benchmarking.
Intel CPU usage continues to be around 80% and no clear impact yet from AMD Zen/Epyc CPUs, but perhaps in a few months when more enterprises get their hands on AMD Zen CPUs, this could be a different story.
Interestingly in June were a number of uploads coming in from "phytium", the rare 64-core ARM chip.
The most benchmarked CPUs over the past month include:
1. Intel Core i5-4590
2. Intel Core i7-7700K
3. AMD Ryzen 7 1700 Eight-Core
4. Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5
5. Intel Core i9-7900X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Eight-Core
7. Intel Xeon E5-2637 v4
8. AMD FX-8350 Eight-Core
9. Intel Core i7-7700HQ
10. Intel Core i3-6100
And as always, a ton more data to find if digging through the troves of information on OpenBenchmarking.org. (If any UI/UX experts ever want to lend a hand in making some mock-ups for how to better expose the massive amounts of details, I'd certainly be happy and always looking for areas to improve upon but always come up short on the UI side.)
