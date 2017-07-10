Complementing last week's 2017 Linux Laptop Survey results , here are some complementary numbers you may be interested in that are collected by OpenBenchmarking.org based on Phoronix Test Suite activity.For those wondering the most popular operating systems used on PTS/OpenBenchmarking.org over the past month:1. Ubuntu 16.042. Ubuntu 17.043. Debian GNU4. Arch rolling5. Debian 8.86. Ubuntu 14.047. Fedora 258. Debian 9.09. Arch Linux10. Raspbian 8.0No really big surprises there, a lot of coverage obviously from the enterprise/LTS-grade distributions. Here's how the OS vendor showdown looks over the trailing 24 months:

With Ubuntu Linux usually representing around 60% of the benchmarking base followed by a collection of the smaller distributions representing up to 20% of the user-base as well as Debian, CentOS, and others maintaining their spots.

EXT4 meanwhile is used by around 80% of the users. Though in June it seems there was a big uptick in benchmarks being uploaded from OverlayFS usage. At the moment, these results aren't limited to one per IP address, so organizations uploading their results automatically from a lot of systems have the potential to yield greater influence. Following EXT4, it's generally XFS and then Btrfs for the next most used file-systems.The most common GPUs tested over the past month include:1. Intel HD 46002. Matrox s G200eR23. eVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9504. Intel HD 6305. Sapphire AMD Radeon R9 Fury6. LLVMpipe7. MSI AMD Radeon RX 4708. Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 4709. Cirrus Logic GD 544610. VMware SVGA IIObviously a lot of server/virtual GPUs due to the high number of enterprise/workstation users benchmarking.