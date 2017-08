Linux Kernel Patches Boost NUMA Multi-Threaded Workloads

Red Hat developers have been working to improve the performance of multi-threaded workloads on NUMA systems.Rik van Riel of Red Hat sent out two patches on Monday to refactor the NUMA (non-uniform memory access) balancing code as it spends too much CPU time scanning and faulting during multi-threaded workloads.He commented on the patch series , "This patch set slows down NUMA PTE scanning when there are lots of shared faults, and when dealing with large NUMA groups that have a large fraction of shared faults."With these two patches that affect just around one hundred lines of code in sched/fair.c, their tests have found 10 to 30% better performance on a four-node system in NAS benchmarks, 5~10% performance improvements in SPECjbb2005, and similar to small performance improvements in SPECjvm2008.Interesting results and hopefully we'll see this code land come Linux 4.14 if these performance improvements are indeed valid.