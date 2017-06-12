Following last week's Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" beta releases of the MATE and Cinnamon spins, the KDE and Xfce versions are also now available for testing.
Linux Mint 18.2 continues to be based off Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and as such the Linux Mint team plans to maintain their 18 series until 2021. The KDE version of Linux Mint 18.2 Beta is making use of KDE Plasma 5.8. Among the Linux Mint activities happening for the 18.2 ISOs include update manager improvements, system package updates, artwork improvements, and more.
The latest 18.2 beta images are available for download from LinuxMint.com.
