Linux Marketshare Up To 3% According To One Popular Website
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 January 2017 at 10:52 AM EST. 32 Comments
According to one popular NSFW web-site, the 53rd most popular web-site in the world ranked by Alexa, their Linux traffic went up 14% in 2016.

That website is Pornhub and they are out with their 2016 year-in-review. On the desktop side they peg the Linux marketshare at 3%, or a 14% increase in overall traffic from 2015 to 2016. But before getting too excited, they also rank their macOS marketshare at 14%, which is rather high, while Windows comes in at 80%. "Other" operating systems come in at 3%. (For mobile they rank Android at 50%, iOS at 47%, and Windows at 2%.)


Last time we talked about the OS statistics from this web-site, Linux was at 1.7% back in 2014.

The 3% Linux traffic market-share is much higher than the 0.80% via the latest Steam Survey or the latest NetMarketShare.com statistics have Linux at 2.21%.

Interesting stats and you can draw your own conclusions from that. The NSFW page detailing the 2016 statistics can be found via their insights page.
