Linking The Linux Kernel With LLVM's LLD Linker

If you are looking for some experimental fun this weekend, the Linux kernel can be linked with LLVM's LLD linker.
Dmitry Golovin has managed the feat of linking the Linux kernel using LLVM's linker, while the upstream Linux kernel still can't be built in full with the LLVM Clang compiler. But with all of the work around LLD's performance, multi-threading, and much more, great to see it can now be used to link the kernel.
In order to succeed, Dmitry had to apply a few patches to the LLD kernel, he's building a minimal kernel configuration for x86_64, and he had to make some basic adjustments to some kernel code.
Those interested in linking the kernel with LLD can find the details and ensuing discussion via this LLVM-dev thread. Those wanting to learn more about LLVM's linker can visit lld.llvm.org.
