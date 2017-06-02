Feral Announces Requirements For Dawn of War III On Linux With OpenGL & Vulkan

A day ahead of Feral's much anticipated Linux (and macOS) port of Dawn of War III, the game porting firm has announced the system requirements.
Feral lists, "On Linux, you'll need at least 3.4GHz Intel i3-4130 running Ubuntu 16.04, 8GB RAM and an Nvidia 650Ti with 1GB of VRAM. We recommend a 3.4GHz Intel i7-4770 running Ubuntu 16.10, 8GB RAM and an Nvidia 980Ti with 4GB of VRAM. AMD and Intel graphics cards are not supported on OpenGL. Please note: Experimental Vulkan support on Linux will require driver version 381.22 for Nvidia, Mesa 17.1 for AMD, or Mesa 17.2-devel for Intel."
Good to see that RADV is in shape on Mesa Git while RadeonSI with OpenGL is not until the bindless textures support lands in the near future. Interesting that Intel ANV Vulkan should even be working.
There will also be a PPA for those wanting to use the bindless-patched RadeonSI for this game on Ubuntu, but hopefully it will only be days before seeing the support merged to mainline.
Many benchmarks tomorrow.
