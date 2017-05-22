Videos From The 2017 Linux Audio Conference

Taking place the past few days in Saint-Etienne, France has been the annual Linux Audio Conference.
Among the talks at this year's Linux Audio Conference were about OpenAV, sound synthesis in C/C++ on the Raspberry Pi, Open Signal Processing, PlayGuru, 20 years of open-source audio, new signal processing libraries, and much more. The complete program for the multi-day event can be viewed here.
Those interested in Linux audio can see the recorded presentations streamed below or via this YouTube playlist.
