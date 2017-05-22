Videos From The 2017 Linux Audio Conference
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 22 May 2017 at 07:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Taking place the past few days in Saint-Etienne, France has been the annual Linux Audio Conference.

Among the talks at this year's Linux Audio Conference were about OpenAV, sound synthesis in C/C++ on the Raspberry Pi, Open Signal Processing, PlayGuru, 20 years of open-source audio, new signal processing libraries, and much more. The complete program for the multi-day event can be viewed here.

Those interested in Linux audio can see the recorded presentations streamed below or via this YouTube playlist.

Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
GeForce GT 1030 Will Work With NVIDIA 381 Linux Driver, Good Luck With Nouveau
MSI's Latest BIOS Updates Working Well For Ryzen
Coreboot Ported To Another Core 2 Era Motherboard: G41C-GS
Razer Sabertooth & Mad Catz Brawlstick Support In Linux 4.12
VC4 Raspberry Pi 3D Driver Development Has Been Busy This Spring
Broadcom BCM2835 Thermal Driver For Linux 4.12
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Gained A Lot Of Weight: More Than One Million New Lines
AMD Releases Optimizing C/C++ Compiler For Ryzen
Linux 4.12-rc1 Kernel Released One Day Early
It's Come Back Up That Intel Is Reportedly Licensing Radeon Graphics IP
Git Statistics Showing The Rate Of Change For Linux 4.12 Development
FreeBSD Made Progress In Q1'2017 On Linuxulator, Nearly 30k Ports