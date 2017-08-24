Adding to the DRM changes for Linux 4.14 is a late pull request for adding the Freedreno MSM DRM driver changes for Qualcomm hardware.
Changes include having a modeset kernel module parameter to force disable mode-setting, run-time power management for DSI/HDMI/MDSS, Adreno A5xx hardware fault detection, and several other changes.
The complete list of MSM DRM work for the next kernel can be found via dri-devel. It's also great to see the continued contributions by Qualcomm's Code Aurora to this open-source driver.
