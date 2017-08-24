Freedreno MSM Driver Updates Submitted For Linux 4.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 August 2017 at 06:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Adding to the DRM changes for Linux 4.14 is a late pull request for adding the Freedreno MSM DRM driver changes for Qualcomm hardware.

Changes include having a modeset kernel module parameter to force disable mode-setting, run-time power management for DSI/HDMI/MDSS, Adreno A5xx hardware fault detection, and several other changes.

The complete list of MSM DRM work for the next kernel can be found via dri-devel. It's also great to see the continued contributions by Qualcomm's Code Aurora to this open-source driver.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
The Passive Cooling Paradigm: Atlast Solutions Ultimate Fanless Core i7 7700T
Allwinner sun4i DRM Queues HDMI CEC Support For Linux 4.14
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
Ethereum Ethminer Performance With Radeon & GeForce OpenCL - August 2017
Talos II POWER9 Workstation With OpenBMC, PCI-E 4.0 Up For Pre-Ordering
Libratbag's Piper Mouse GUI Interface Had A Successful GSoC
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released