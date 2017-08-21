Intel Submits A Final Batch Of Feature Changes For Their DRM Driver In Linux 4.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 August 2017 at 02:16 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Intel's open-source developers working on the i915 DRM driver have submitted the last of their feature work slated for the upcoming Linux 4.14 kernel by way of DRM-Next.

On top of their earlier i915 changes for 4.14/DRM-Next is now a new ioctl for changing NOA configurations, CCS color compression scanout support, more Cannonlake graphics changes, additional code improvements, an execbuffer speed-up, and various other low-level Direct Rendering Manager driver code enhancements.

This final list of i915 DRM feature changes slated for Linux 4.14 can be found via dri-devel.
