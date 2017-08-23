The DRM Changes To Find With The Linux 4.14 Kernel
With the Linux 4.13-rc6 kernel now being out for a few days, we're now past the timeframe for which DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie allows new feature code to be staged in DRM-Next. Thus we have a pretty solid look at the highlights of the new Direct Rendering Manager features/changes coming for the Linux 4.14 kernel.

Among the DRM changes to look forward to with Linux 4.14 are:

- Vega 10 huge page support is one of the big AMDGPU features for Linux 4.14. This should significantly help the performance of OpenCL and Vulkan with Radeon RX Vega hardware.

- SR-IOV fixes and other minor improvements to the AMDGPU code. There's also more Raven Ridge work for the AMD APU coming out late in the year with a Zen CPU paired with Vega class graphics. (Though no DC / DAL / display code for Linux 4.14.)

- More AMDKFD upstreaming as part of AMD's HSA vision.

- Kabylake support for Intel GVT.

- Continued Cannonlake enablement for the next-gen "Gen 10" Intel graphics coming with these post-Kabylake processors but not to be confused with the Coffee Lake / Kabylake Refresh parts.

- NVIDIA GP108 support in Nouveau, but it's limited to just display/mode-setting. Nothing else really exciting for the open-source NVIDIA driver this cycle.

- HDMI CEC support within the Allwinner sun4i DRM driver as well as other HDMI improvements.

I think that covers most of the interesting work for end-users when it comes to DRM-Next changes for Linux 4.14. If I missed anything of interest, please point it out in the forums. As a reminder, the Linux 4.14 kernel will be a Long Term Support release, but that also makes it a pity that AMDGPU DC didn't happen for this LTS kernel likely to be used by Ubuntu 18.04, etc.
