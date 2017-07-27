Alex Deucher of AMD has sent in the first pull request of Radeon/AMDGPU DRM changes to be queued in DRM-Next for eventually reaching the Linux 4.14 kernel in September.
This pull request does not contain the long-awaited DC/DAL support and nothing to report on that front for having Vega display support, HDMI/DP audio, and other desired monitor/display features. We'll see what happens on the mailing list in the next few weeks to see if they will try getting the display code into Linux 4.14 or not.
Changes part of today's update for DRM-Next include no longer reprogramming the memory controller since it's already done by the video BIOS, reducing the internal GART to 256M, initial support for huge pages, a rework of the buffer object migration logic, many improvements for Vega10 graphics processors, PowerPlay fixes, additional Raven Ridge (the forthcoming Zen+Vega APU due out by the end of the year), SR-IOV improvements, and many other bug fixes and code improvements.
The list of the more than 100 patches being queued up for DRM-Next 4.14 can be found via this mailing list post.
