Just days after Linux turned 26 years old, Linus Torvalds has announced the seventh weekly test candidate of the upcoming Linux 4.13 kernel.
Linus wrote of 4.13-rc7, "So here's rc7, and I still expect this to the the last rc, although the best-laid plans of mice and men.. rc7 is pretty small, with most of the changes in drivers and architecture as usual. That said, this time "most" is only _just_ true, we have enough other changes that drivers and arch fixes is only about 60% of the patch. There's header files, VM, networking, core kernel, documentation, scripts.."
For those unfamiliar with the changes of this new kernel, see our Linux 4.13 feature overview.
