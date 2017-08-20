Linus Torvalds has made available the Linux 4.13-rc6 kernel release candidate with nearing this next stable kernel release in about two to three weeks time.
This sixth weekly test release of Linux 4.13 brings a variety of regression/bug fixes over the past weeks. As of writing Torvalds has yet to issue any formal announcement on the kernel mailing list, but in monitoring the Linux Git activity over the past week, it's been largely the usual mundane fixes at this stage but we'll see if there was anything to upset Torvalds.
The 4.13-rc6 kernel can be obtained via Git. See our Linux 4.13 feature overview for learning about what's new in this upcoming kernel release and for the adventurous ones we have already been monitoring what's ahead for Linux 4.14.
