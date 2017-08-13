Linus Torvalds has just announced the fifth weekly release candidate of the upcoming Linux 4.13 kernel.
Linus wrote of 4.13-rc5, "Things are progressing pretty normally. rc5 is smaller than rc4 was, and nothing looks particularly scary for this release window...Go forth and test, and everything says that we'll get 4.13 out in our usual timely manner."
In other words, Linux 4.13 should make it out in the next two to three weeks if nothing major crops up.
If you haven't yet been briefed on this next major kernel update, see our Linux 4.13 feature overview. More Linux 4.13 kernel benchmarks are on the way.
Add A Comment