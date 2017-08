The Linux 4.13-rc4 kernel is now available for testing.The Linux 4.13-rc4 kernel is larger than last week's 4.13-rc3, but not by much, and mostly consists of bug fixes and SVG image updates in the kernel's documentation. RC4 does contain fixes for the AMDGPU DRM driver and EXT4 file-system, among other work.Torvalds' brief commentary about this latest weekly 4.13 snapshot can be found via lkml.iu.edu . See our Linux 4.13 coverage for more feature details and benchmarks.