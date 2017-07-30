Linux 4.13-rc3 Kernel Released: It's A Small One
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 July 2017 at 04:03 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has just released the Linux 4.13-rc3 kernel as the latest weekly test build.

The codename remains "Fearless Coyote" for 4.13-rc3, with Linus not changing the codename often these days. Linus wrote of RC3:
Another week, another rc.

Usually rc2 is the really quiet one, but this release cycle rc2 was fairly busy and it made me worry a bit about whether there was something bad going on with 4.13.

But no, it was just random timing, and people got started sending in fixes early, and this release cycle it's rc3 that is small. It's about half the size (in commits) of rc2 - usually things are the other way around. Maybe people are starting to go on vacation (August tends to be quiet in Europe in particular).

I'm not complaining. Quiet weeks are nice.

If you are not familiar with the new features of Linux 4.13, see our Linux 4.13 feature overview.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.13-rc2 Released, A "Reasonably Active" Update
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Fedora 25/26 Will Soon Receive The Linux 4.12 Kernel
It Didn't Make It For Linux 4.13, But A New Random Number Generator Still In The Works
Linux 4.13-rc1 Kernel Released
UBIFS Gets Statx Support, Better Encryption In Linux 4.13
Popular News
Benchmarks Of PHP 7.2 Beta: PHP Is Still Getting Faster
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
NVIDIA Makes It Easier On Fedora To Try GNOME With EGLStreams On Wayland
ZFS On Linux 0.7 Released With New Features
Qt QML Is Better Than HTML5 For User Interfaces?
AMD Releases Crimson ReLive 17.7.2, Linux Gamers Get AMDGPU-PRO 17.30