The second release candidate of the Linux 4.13 kernel is now available for testing.
Linus wrote a few minutes ago of 4.13-rc2, "Normally rc2 is really small because people are taking a [breather] and haven't started finding bugs yet, but this time around we have a bigger-than-average rc2. We'll just have to see how that translates to the rest of the release cycle, but I suspect it's just the normal variability in this thing (and because I released -rc1 one day early, I guess rc2 was one day longer than usual despite the normal Sunday release). Changes all over, although the diffstat is dominated by the new vboxvideo staging driver. I shouldn't have let it through, but Greg, as we all know, is "special". Also, Quod licet Iovi, and all that jazz - Greg gets to occasionally break some rules."
If you are behind on your Phoronix reading, Linux 4.13 packs many new features and for those into statistics or lines of code counts, here are those numbers. More Linux 4.13 benchmarks coming up shortly on Phoronix.
