Linux 4.13-rc1 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 July 2017 at 09:45 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds has announced the end of the Linux 4.13 kernel merge window one day early and with that 4.13-rc1 is now available.

Torvalds released 4.13-rc1 one day early to avoid subsystem maintainers sending in last minute pull requests. He said of this kernel cycle so far, "This looks like a fairly regular release, and as always, rc1 is much too large to post even the shortlog for. So just my rough "mergelog" that shows who I pulled from and a oneliner description of the pull. Once again, the diffstat is absolutely dominated by some AMD gpu header files, but if you ignore that, things look pretty regular, with about two thirds drivers and one third "rest" (architecture, core kernel, core networking, tooling)."

I've already written about prominent changes of Linux 4.13 while tomorrow I'll be around with my thorough overview of the new features from the Linux 4.13 merge window. The brief 4.13-rc1 announcement can be read via LKML.org.

