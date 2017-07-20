Linux 4.11 vs. 4.12 vs. 4.13-rc1 Intel Kabylake Graphics Tests
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 July 2017 at 07:57 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Besides testing the Radeon/AMDGPU work in Linux 4.13, here are some fresh benchmarks of Intel Kabylake GT 2 / HD Graphics 630 from this new in-development kernel.

The Intel kernel graphics driver changes for 4.13 are outlined in our Linux 4.13 feature overview. Using the Intel Core i7 7700K I did some comparison tests of Linux 4.13-rc1 compared to 4.12.0 and 4.11.0 stable.

These OpenGL and Vulkan tests were done in conjunction with Mesa 17.2-dev.






But long story short, no real graphics performance changes were discovered with Linux 4.13-rc1 and the only regressions encountered were with Mad Max. More benchmark results from this result file.
