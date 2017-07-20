Besides testing the Radeon/AMDGPU work in Linux 4.13, here are some fresh benchmarks of Intel Kabylake GT 2 / HD Graphics 630 from this new in-development kernel.
The Intel kernel graphics driver changes for 4.13 are outlined in our Linux 4.13 feature overview. Using the Intel Core i7 7700K I did some comparison tests of Linux 4.13-rc1 compared to 4.12.0 and 4.11.0 stable.
These OpenGL and Vulkan tests were done in conjunction with Mesa 17.2-dev.
But long story short, no real graphics performance changes were discovered with Linux 4.13-rc1 and the only regressions encountered were with Mad Max. More benchmark results from this result file.
