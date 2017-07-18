Linux 4.13-rc1 Tests Of AMDGPU Paired With RADV/RadeonSI Mesa 17.2-dev
I've just finished out a round of tests using the Linux 4.13-rc1 kernel with its new AMDGPU driver code. No regressions with my Polaris and Fiji tests, but at the same time no performance gains trickled through when running various tests with RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI OpenGL from Mesa 17.2-dev.

I ran various benchmarks of Linux 4.12 stable versus Linux 4.13-rc1 while sticking to Mesa 17.2-dev. Tests were done on a Radeon RX 560, RX 580, and R9 Fury.

Those not familiar with the AMDGPU DRM driver changes of this upcoming kernel can see our Linux 4.13 feature overview.





No major movement to talk about with AMDGPU performance on Linux 4.13-rc1... All the benchmark results can be found via this OB result file. But next up I will be carrying out some AMDGPU vs. Radeon DRM tests from 4.13 using GCN 1.0/1.1 hardware as it's been a while since I've done that comparison. If you are a premium supporter and have additional test requests, feel free to let me know.
