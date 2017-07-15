Linux 4.13 Thermal Management Sees Some Improvements For CPU_Cooling
The thermal management updates have landed in the Linux 4.13 code-base.

Usually the thermal management updates aren't too noteworthy but this time around they are with improving the interaction between cpu_cooling and CPUFreq core. Cpu_cooling is the generic CPU cooling mechanism for the kernel separate from the ACPI processor_thermal driver and used commonly by some ARM hardware to use CPU frequency scaling to lower the thermal output of a platform. With Linux 4.13, cpu_cooling is designed to interface better with CPUFreq core.

There's some optimizations as well as fixes and clean-ups in the process. HiSilicon, BCM 2835, and iMX are among the thermal drivers also seeing updates this cycle.

More details in this Git pull.
