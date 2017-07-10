XFS Updates Queued For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 July 2017 at 01:23 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Darrick Wong has sent in the XFS file-system updates slated for the Linux 4.13 kernel.

Most of the XFS work queued this cycle amounts to bug-fixes, but there is also some prep work for XFS to eventually support online fsck'ing in a future kernel release. The online fsck/scrubbing support isn't yet possible, but it's getting there.

Among the individual changes for XFS in Linux 4.13 are fixing some potential deadlocks, refactoring directory readahead, overflow fixes, new error injection configuration sysfs control knobs, SEEK_HOLE/SEEK_DATA support via iomap, and various other fixes.

The complete list of XFS changes for Linux 4.13 can be found via this kernel mailing list post.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
EXT4 On Linux 4.13 Can Now Support Around 2 Billion Directory Entries
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Linux 4.13 DM Picks Up Support For SMR/Zoned Devices
Btrfs In Linux 4.13 Brings Statx Support, Other Improvements
Linux 4.13 Adding Write Hints To Allow For Better NVMe Performance
AES-128-CBC Support Coming To Fscrypt
Popular News
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
The Challenges In Ubuntu Switching To The GNOME Desktop
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week