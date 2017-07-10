Darrick Wong has sent in the XFS file-system updates slated for the Linux 4.13 kernel.
Most of the XFS work queued this cycle amounts to bug-fixes, but there is also some prep work for XFS to eventually support online fsck'ing in a future kernel release. The online fsck/scrubbing support isn't yet possible, but it's getting there.
Among the individual changes for XFS in Linux 4.13 are fixing some potential deadlocks, refactoring directory readahead, overflow fixes, new error injection configuration sysfs control knobs, SEEK_HOLE/SEEK_DATA support via iomap, and various other fixes.
The complete list of XFS changes for Linux 4.13 can be found via this kernel mailing list post.
