The Linux 4.13 kernel will bring at least one new subsystem.The new subsystem sent in today for Linux 4.13 is a UUID subsystem. This consolidates various functions for universally unique identifiers (UUIDs) and globally unique identifiers (GUIDs) within the Linux kernel and switches various users of UUIDs to using this new generic API.This initial pull request also changes over some of the UUID/GUID clients to using these new interfaces. More details via this pull request