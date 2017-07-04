Power Management Updates Touch Intel P-State & More For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 July 2017 at 07:23 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Rafael Wysocki has submitted the ACPI and power management updates for the Linux 4.13 merge window.

Highlights of the power management changes for this next kernel revision include:

- A rework of the suspend-to-idle driver in order to properly support the power button wake-up on newer Dell laptops.

- x86 systems will no longer try to export their current CPU frequency to /proc/cpuinfo. There's also a way to rework how the CPU frequency is exported via sysfs too, using the registers for computing the current frequency rather than relying upon the CPUFreq driver.

- New hardware suppport like the hi3660 and rk3228 support. AMD 0x17 CPUs (Zen) are also now supported by the cpupower tool.

- Functional improvements to the Intel P-State driver, including reducing its overhead in the hardware-managed P-State mode as well as when the "performance" governor is used.

- Support for using multiple cpuidle drivers concurrently on ARM.

- AMD has support for fixed function hardware MWAIT (FFH MWAIT) in ACPI C1.

- Various other clean-ups and improvements.

More details here. There's also the ACPI updates with its usual churn.
3 Comments
