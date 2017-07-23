The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 July 2017 at 08:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Here are some numbers about how much weight the kernel gained during the Linux 4.13 merge window that closed last week.

Over the Linux 4.13 merge window, the kernel source tree managed by Git saw 10,000 files changed that amounted to 796,654 lines of code added and 205,239 lines of code deleted. Or in other words, a net gain in Linux 4.13 of 591,415. Here's the numbers compared to the past few merge windows:

v4.12 to v4.13-rc1: 10000 files changed, 796654 insertions(+), 205239 deletions(-)
v4.11 to v4.12-rc1: 11786 files changed, 1284429 insertions(+), 258856 deletions(-)
v4.10 to v4.11-rc1: 11906 files changed, 507714 insertions(+), 222576 deletions(-)
v4.9 to v4.10-rc1: 11318 files changed, 731816 insertions(+), 243522 deletions(-)
v4.8 to v4.9-rc1: 10511 files changed, 613258 insertions(+), 345895 deletions(-)

So the 4.13 merge window was decently sized, but not one of the biggest in recent times. What's more important than lines of code count is the features/changes and for that there are a lot of notable additions as outlined in our Linux 4.13 feature overview.

In terms of the overall size of the Linux kernel and related code including Kconfig and the few bundled user-space utilities, the Linux Git tree as of this morning checks in at 16,616,721 lines of code detected by CLOC. There are also another 3,269,464 lines of comments and 3,024,236 blank lines. The Git tree amounts to 49,132 files. 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language                             files          blank        comment           code
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
C                                    25238        2467959        2226581       12527386
C/C++ Header                         19483         484006         907099        3641823
Assembly                              1434          49262         114783         248074
JSON                                   129              0              0          83718
make                                  2365           8598           8140          37060
Perl                                    49           5030           3704          26158
Bourne Shell                           246           3090           4179          15850
Python                                  78           2400           2780          13540
HTML                                     3            565              0           4730
yacc                                     9            682            357           4530
PO File                                  5            791            918           3061
lex                                      8            302            300           1907
C++                                      7            287             71           1838
Bourne Again Shell                      47            384            312           1713
awk                                     12            185            170           1510
Markdown                                 1            220              0           1077
TeX                                      1            108              3            904
Glade                                    1             58              0            603
NAnt script                              2            158              0            588
Pascal                                   3             49              0            231
Objective C++                            1             55              0            189
m4                                       1             15              1             95
XSLT                                     5             13             26             61
CSS                                      1             14             23             35
vim script                               1              3             12             27
Windows Module Definition                1              0              0              8
sed                                      1              2              5              5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:                                 49132        3024236        3269464       16616721
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Fedora 25/26 Will Soon Receive The Linux 4.12 Kernel
It Didn't Make It For Linux 4.13, But A New Random Number Generator Still In The Works
Linux 4.13-rc1 Kernel Released
UBIFS Gets Statx Support, Better Encryption In Linux 4.13
Linux 4.13 Thermal Management Sees Some Improvements For CPU_Cooling
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
Ubuntu 17.10: Continued Work On VA-API, Switching To GDM
The Regressed State Of KDE Plasma On Wayland, But Things Should Get Better
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
C++20 Feature Talk Heats Up At Latest C++ ISO Meeting