Here are some numbers about how much weight the kernel gained during the Linux 4.13 merge window that closed last week.
Over the Linux 4.13 merge window, the kernel source tree managed by Git saw 10,000 files changed that amounted to 796,654 lines of code added and 205,239 lines of code deleted. Or in other words, a net gain in Linux 4.13 of 591,415. Here's the numbers compared to the past few merge windows:
v4.12 to v4.13-rc1: 10000 files changed, 796654 insertions(+), 205239 deletions(-)
v4.11 to v4.12-rc1: 11786 files changed, 1284429 insertions(+), 258856 deletions(-)
v4.10 to v4.11-rc1: 11906 files changed, 507714 insertions(+), 222576 deletions(-)
v4.9 to v4.10-rc1: 11318 files changed, 731816 insertions(+), 243522 deletions(-)
v4.8 to v4.9-rc1: 10511 files changed, 613258 insertions(+), 345895 deletions(-)
So the 4.13 merge window was decently sized, but not one of the biggest in recent times. What's more important than lines of code count is the features/changes and for that there are a lot of notable additions as outlined in our Linux 4.13 feature overview.
In terms of the overall size of the Linux kernel and related code including Kconfig and the few bundled user-space utilities, the Linux Git tree as of this morning checks in at 16,616,721 lines of code detected by CLOC. There are also another 3,269,464 lines of comments and 3,024,236 blank lines. The Git tree amounts to 49,132 files.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- C 25238 2467959 2226581 12527386 C/C++ Header 19483 484006 907099 3641823 Assembly 1434 49262 114783 248074 JSON 129 0 0 83718 make 2365 8598 8140 37060 Perl 49 5030 3704 26158 Bourne Shell 246 3090 4179 15850 Python 78 2400 2780 13540 HTML 3 565 0 4730 yacc 9 682 357 4530 PO File 5 791 918 3061 lex 8 302 300 1907 C++ 7 287 71 1838 Bourne Again Shell 47 384 312 1713 awk 12 185 170 1510 Markdown 1 220 0 1077 TeX 1 108 3 904 Glade 1 58 0 603 NAnt script 2 158 0 588 Pascal 3 49 0 231 Objective C++ 1 55 0 189 m4 1 15 1 95 XSLT 5 13 26 61 CSS 1 14 23 35 vim script 1 3 12 27 Windows Module Definition 1 0 0 8 sed 1 2 5 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 49132 3024236 3269464 16616721 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Add A Comment