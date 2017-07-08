A variety of POWER architecture updates have been submitted for the Linux 4.13 kernel merge window.
Highlights of the PowerPC updates for Linux 4.13 include support for the IBM FSP2 (476FPE) POWER board and improvements to the CPU idle code for POWER8 and POWER9 stick out to me as notable changes. Some other work includes optimizations to hypercall/syscall/context-switch paths, among other optimizations. There is also STRICT_KERNEL_RWX and ZONE_DEVICE support for 64-bit POWER server CPUs along with other fixes and improvements.
More details on the PowerPC updates for Linux 4.13 via this pull request.
