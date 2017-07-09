Many PCI Updates Queued For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 July 2017 at 10:36 AM EDT.
Bjorn Helgaas has submitted a big batch of PCI updates for the Linux 4.13 kernel merge window.

New PCI-related hardware support in Linux 4.13 includes support for the i.MX6 regulator, Qualcomm IPQ4019, MediaTek PCIe host controller, Sigma Designs Tango SMP8759 PCIe controller, HiSilicon Kirin SoC PCIe controller, and Faraday clock handling.

There's also Microsoft HyperV vPCI protocol 1.2 support, Tegra MSI 64-bit addressing support, and various other fixes.

Also notable is that the PCI max link speed/width, current link speed/width, and other attributes will now be exposed via sysfs. Thus it will now be easier to read these attributes. They could be read via lspci up to now, but required root/privileged access for reading the PCI bridge attributes and via sysfs makes it easier for parsing by applications/scripts.

More details on the PCI changes for Linux 4.13 via this pull request.
