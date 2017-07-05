Many Networking Updates For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 July 2017 at 09:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
David Miller submitted the Linux 4.13 networking subsystem updates, which he describes as a reasonably busy cycle but it might not be as massive as all the changes queued for Linux 4.12.

Among the notable networking changes for Linux 4.13 are optimizations for UDP processing under high load, support for multiple filter chains per qdisc, batch queueing in vhost_net, various improvements to BPF, support for kernel-based TLS, XDP support in the Intel i40e driver, various offloading improvements, and various other networking driver improvements.

The complete list of changes via this pull request. This size of these networking changes are 98,596 insertions and 35,934 deletions.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
New Audio Hardware Supported By The Linux 4.13 Kernel
RISC-V Developers Hope Their Port Will Land In Linux 4.13
Last Call To Participate In The 2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Power Management Updates Touch Intel P-State & More For Linux 4.13
Realtek ALC215 / ALC285 / ALC289 Support Coming To Linux 4.13
A New Mali-400 Open-Source Graphics Driver Is In Development
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool