David Miller submitted the Linux 4.13 networking subsystem updates, which he describes as a reasonably busy cycle but it might not be as massive as all the changes queued for Linux 4.12.
Among the notable networking changes for Linux 4.13 are optimizations for UDP processing under high load, support for multiple filter chains per qdisc, batch queueing in vhost_net, various improvements to BPF, support for kernel-based TLS, XDP support in the Intel i40e driver, various offloading improvements, and various other networking driver improvements.
The complete list of changes via this pull request. This size of these networking changes are 98,596 insertions and 35,934 deletions.
