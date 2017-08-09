Just a quick PSA for NVIDIA binary Linux driver users wishing to play with the latest development kernel...
For those not paying attention closely to my recent benchmark articles, the latest NVIDIA stable driver release is indeed playing fine with the Linux 4.13 kernel. There wasn't any major breakage this cycle, unlike some past kernel releases, so the current long-lived stable driver release is working out just fine.
I've been testing the NVIDIA 384.59 binary driver on various Linux 4.13-rc3~rc4 kernels and it's been playing fine with a variety of graphics cards. The 384.59 driver was released a few weeks back.
