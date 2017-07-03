Greg KH has submitted pull requests of Linux 4.13 feature updates for the various subsystems he oversees, including the char/misc driver patches.
Noteworthy for the char/misc updates is a lot of Thunderbolt code updates, Google firmware driver updates, and the new mux driver subsystem. The mux controller subsystem was previously talked about back when it was proposed for Linux 4.12.
Thunderbolt updates for Linux 4.13 include some code refactoring, MSI-X support, reworked capability handling, adding of new Thunderbolt PCI IDs, support for the Thunderbolt Internal Connection Manager (ICM), support for host and device NVM firmware upgrades, new documentation, and more.
The complete list of changes can be found via the kernel mailing list.
