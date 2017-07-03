Mux Subsystem, Thunderbolt Updates Coming For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 July 2017 at 01:13 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Greg KH has submitted pull requests of Linux 4.13 feature updates for the various subsystems he oversees, including the char/misc driver patches.

Noteworthy for the char/misc updates is a lot of Thunderbolt code updates, Google firmware driver updates, and the new mux driver subsystem. The mux controller subsystem was previously talked about back when it was proposed for Linux 4.12.

Thunderbolt updates for Linux 4.13 include some code refactoring, MSI-X support, reworked capability handling, adding of new Thunderbolt PCI IDs, support for the Thunderbolt Internal Connection Manager (ICM), support for host and device NVM firmware upgrades, new documentation, and more.

The complete list of changes can be found via the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Heavy Staging Updates Submitted For Linux 4.13: 500+ Patches
Scheduler Improvements Set For Linux 4.13
New UUID Subsystem For The Linux 4.13 Kernel
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
EXT4 Is Working On A "Large Directory" Option, Parallel Discards
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool