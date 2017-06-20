Intel Preps Another Batch Of Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 June 2017 at 01:58 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel has queued up another round of feature changes slated for the Linux 4.13 kernel.

Intel open-source developers had already queued up a fair amount of work already this cycle in DRM-Next while today's pull request will likely be their last batch of real feature work with the DRM-Next window closing around this week.

This pull does bring some user-space ABI changes to the Intel DRM driver around the batch buffer objects for faster execbuf assembly in user-space and another change needed for Mesa perf profiling support. Also notable is initial Intel Cannonlake hardware support, but it's still very primitive and will be settled down over the next kernel release or two.

This updated drm-intel-next code also has a number of fixes, optimizations to the Intel GVT graphics virtualization code, and other internal code improvements.

More details on this latest Intel DRM code for Linux 4.13 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Core X-Series Lifts, Linux Benchmarks Forthcoming
Trying Intel Kabylake Graphics With Dawn of War III Vulkan
Intel Linux Developers Continue Work On Coffee Lake Bring-Up
Mesa 17.2-dev + Linux 4.12 Intel Skylake HD Graphics 530 Benchmarks
Intel Queues More Changes In DRM-Next For Linux 4.13
Intel Core X-Series CPUs Announced, Up To 18 Cores
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
FreeNAS 11.0 Released