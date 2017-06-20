Intel has queued up another round of feature changes slated for the Linux 4.13 kernel.
Intel open-source developers had already queued up a fair amount of work already this cycle in DRM-Next while today's pull request will likely be their last batch of real feature work with the DRM-Next window closing around this week.
This pull does bring some user-space ABI changes to the Intel DRM driver around the batch buffer objects for faster execbuf assembly in user-space and another change needed for Mesa perf profiling support. Also notable is initial Intel Cannonlake hardware support, but it's still very primitive and will be settled down over the next kernel release or two.
This updated drm-intel-next code also has a number of fixes, optimizations to the Intel GVT graphics virtualization code, and other internal code improvements.
More details on this latest Intel DRM code for Linux 4.13 via this pull request.
