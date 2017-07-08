Input Updates Submitted For Linux 4.13 Kernel
8 July 2017
Dmitry Torokhov submitted the input subsystem updates today for the Linux 4.13 kernel merge window.

New input drivers for Linux 4.13 include one for the STM FingerTip touchscreen as well as one for the D_Link DIR-685 touch-keys found on this router. The input changes also include a number of fixes and updated devices in the XPad driver.

The updated XPad device list was recently covered on Phoronix for those interested in the newly-listed game input devices by this driver.

The change-log for the input drivers in Linux 4.13 can be found via the kernel mailing list.
