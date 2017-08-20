Some Fresh I/O Scheduler Benchmarks: Linux 4.13 With BFQ, CFQ, Kyber, Deadline
For those curious about the state of I/O schedulers with the in-development Linux 4.13 kernel, here are some fresh disk benchmarks using the 4.13 Git kernel on an Intel laptop/ultrabook and testing the various in-kernel options.

Tests were done from a Broadwell era Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with SSD. In the days ahead I'll have some tests as well from a slower, rotational media system.

Benchmarks were done with Linux 4.13 Git and tested were MQ none. MQ Kyber, MQ BFQ, MQ BFQ low_latency, CFQ, and the deadline I/O schedulers on this laptop running Ubuntu Linux.



BFQ developer Paolo Valente of Linaro recently added the startup-time test profile to the Phoronix Test Suite for showing application startup time under different scenarios.


Though this test profile was exhibiting odd behavior in some of the tests.




Continue with many more benchmarks via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
