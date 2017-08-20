For those curious about the state of I/O schedulers with the in-development Linux 4.13 kernel, here are some fresh disk benchmarks using the 4.13 Git kernel on an Intel laptop/ultrabook and testing the various in-kernel options.
Tests were done from a Broadwell era Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with SSD. In the days ahead I'll have some tests as well from a slower, rotational media system.
Benchmarks were done with Linux 4.13 Git and tested were MQ none. MQ Kyber, MQ BFQ, MQ BFQ low_latency, CFQ, and the deadline I/O schedulers on this laptop running Ubuntu Linux.
BFQ developer Paolo Valente of Linaro recently added the startup-time test profile to the Phoronix Test Suite for showing application startup time under different scenarios.
Though this test profile was exhibiting odd behavior in some of the tests.
