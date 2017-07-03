Hwmon Updates Submitted For Linux 4.13, Still No Ryzen/Epyc Temp Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 July 2017 at 12:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
The hwmon (hardware monitoring) subsystem updates have been submitted for Linux 4.13 and what's sad about the pull request is what isn't present.

While AMD Ryzen is supported by the mainline Linux kernel as well as the forthcoming Epyc CPUs, they are sadly missing a feature important to some: thermal monitoring. While it may seem rather trivial, as of Linux 4.13 Git there still isn't any supported driver for being able to read the Zen-based CPU temperatures under Linux.

The hwmon pull request was sent today and sadly doesn't contain any Zen support changes for either adding the Zen temperature reading support to the k10temp driver (what currently supports from the AMD Family 10h CPUs up through Bulldozer/Kaveri/Carrizo as well as APUs like Kabini and Mullins) or a new driver.

Also for that matter, the fam15h_power driver that is also within the hwmon subsystem and reports power measurements on newer AMD CPUs also hasn't received any Zen support.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Firms Up It's Releasing Radeon RX Vega At SIGGRAPH
AMD Announces Ryzen PRO, Mobile Parts In 2018
AMD's SME/SEV Security Support For EPYC Not Yet Ready On Linux
AMDGPU-PRO 17.20 Emerges With Vega, ROCm Compute Support
More AMD Stoney Ridge Code Lands In Coreboot
AMD's Plans For ARB_gl_spirv Support In RadeonSI
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
EXT4 Is Working On A "Large Directory" Option, Parallel Discards
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool