The hwmon (hardware monitoring) subsystem updates have been submitted for Linux 4.13 and what's sad about the pull request is what isn't present.
While AMD Ryzen is supported by the mainline Linux kernel as well as the forthcoming Epyc CPUs, they are sadly missing a feature important to some: thermal monitoring. While it may seem rather trivial, as of Linux 4.13 Git there still isn't any supported driver for being able to read the Zen-based CPU temperatures under Linux.
The hwmon pull request was sent today and sadly doesn't contain any Zen support changes for either adding the Zen temperature reading support to the k10temp driver (what currently supports from the AMD Family 10h CPUs up through Bulldozer/Kaveri/Carrizo as well as APUs like Kabini and Mullins) or a new driver.
Also for that matter, the fam15h_power driver that is also within the hwmon subsystem and reports power measurements on newer AMD CPUs also hasn't received any Zen support.
