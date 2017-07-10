The Human Interface Device (HID) subsystem changes for the Linux 4.13 kernel have now been submitted.
Prominent HID work for Linux 4.13 includes open/close tracking improvements, battery support improvements for the Wacom driver, Windows 8 support fixes, fixes to the Intel-ISH driver, and support for a variety of new devices. The Windows 8 related work includes a mapping for its Wireless Radio Controls extensions and other fixes.
Among the new HID device support for Linux 4.13 is support for the Retrode2 joypad adapter, support for the ASUS Zen AIO MD-5110 keyboard, a new hide-ite driver, Google Rose Touchpad support, and within the Intel-ISH HID driver is initial support too for Cannonlake and Geminilake hardware.
More details on the HID changes for the Linux 4.13 kernel via this pull request.
