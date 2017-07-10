The F2FS file-system changes for Linux 4.13 are fairly exciting.
The Flash-Friendly File-System in Linux 4.13 is seeing initial statx support to match the other file-systems in being able to provide enhanced file information like initial file creation time and more. The statx system call was originally added with Linux 4.11 along with EXT4 support while for Linux 4.13 is the Btrfs support as well as now having F2FS support.
Other F2FS work includes disk quota support (usrquota and grpquota), modified internal bio management, allow internal threads to be freezable for Android battery life, and various other fixes and optimizations.
The complete list of F2FS feature changes for the Linux 4.13 merge window can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment