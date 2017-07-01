Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 July 2017 at 03:27 PM EDT. 1 Comment
With Linux 4.12 likely coming out this weekend, here's a look at some of the features you will likely be able to find within Linux 4.13.

Among the material likely coming for Linux 4.13 that we have already covered on Phoronix includes:

- Initial AMD Raven Ridge graphics support (sans no display due to no DC/DAL yet), Vega fixes, and other updates.

- Many Allwinner DRM changes.

- DRM sync objects are landing.

- Raspberry Pi / VC4 improvements.

- Various updates to the Intel DRM driver.

- Large directory support for EXT4.

- XPad updates and Google Rose Touchpad support.

- AES-128-CBC support in Fscrypt, the file-system generic crypto code currently utilized by EXT4 and F2FS.

- Possibly the AMD SME/SEV security features supported by new EPYC CPUs.

- Continued push for more HDMI CEC drivers.

Stay tuned for thorough Linux 4.13 kernel feature coverage once the merge window opens following the 4.12 debut.
